Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 420.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 619,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,078,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PPL by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Cfra increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

