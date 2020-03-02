Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 178.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $51.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

SNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.