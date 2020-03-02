Duality Advisers LP Takes $802,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

