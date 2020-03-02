Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 615,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

