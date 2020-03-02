Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,590 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

