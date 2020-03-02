Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BGC Partners by 4,575.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BGCP opened at $4.66 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

