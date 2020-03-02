Duality Advisers LP Sells 81,238 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,238 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,227 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 538,617 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after buying an additional 430,874 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 398,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of SBGI opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

