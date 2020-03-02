Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,395 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

