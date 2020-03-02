Duality Advisers LP Buys 1,906 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ALLETE by 19.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

