Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.80.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

