Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000.

NYSE:QTS opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -702.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

