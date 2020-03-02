Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $36,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.