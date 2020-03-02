Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $46.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.