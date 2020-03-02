Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 152,618 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.