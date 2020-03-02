Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.12 on Monday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

