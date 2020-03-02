Duality Advisers LP Invests $903,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

