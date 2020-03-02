4,764 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 317,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NYSE:SWK opened at $143.70 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

