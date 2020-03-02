Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 332,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Monro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Monro by 127.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 82,455 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. Cfra dropped their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.12 on Monday. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

