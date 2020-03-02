Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,435 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

