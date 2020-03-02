Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

