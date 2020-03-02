Duality Advisers LP Sells 15,348 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,889,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of WSM opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,550 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

