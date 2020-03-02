Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 16,339 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE NUE opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

