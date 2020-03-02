Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,558 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.24. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.