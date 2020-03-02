Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE LAD opened at $119.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

