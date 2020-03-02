Duality Advisers LP Sells 155,652 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,652 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in First Horizon National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

