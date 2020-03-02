Duality Advisers LP Purchases 18,071 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

