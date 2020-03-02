Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 8,249 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $87.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

