Duality Advisers LP Sells 36,521 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,521 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,537,000 after acquiring an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,963,000 after purchasing an additional 308,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of REG opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

