Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

