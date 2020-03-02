Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $171.19 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.89.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

