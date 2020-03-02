Duality Advisers LP Makes New $857,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,541 shares of company stock valued at $72,317,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.04, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.