Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after buying an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 1,774,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,824,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,784,000 after buying an additional 890,900 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $9,693,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after buying an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.