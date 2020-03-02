Duality Advisers LP Sells 75,330 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,330 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $52.76 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

