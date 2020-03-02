Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $142.44 and a one year high of $192.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

