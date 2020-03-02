Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,588 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG opened at $44.39 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

