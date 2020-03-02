Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.12 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,947,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Woodmark by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Woodmark by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.