Duality Advisers LP Buys 4,532 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 336.84%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $185,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,104 shares of company stock worth $945,928 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

