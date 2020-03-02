Duality Advisers LP Has $1.15 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,577,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

PBH stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

