Duality Advisers LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,548 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

