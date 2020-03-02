Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,012,000 after buying an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,727 shares of company stock worth $208,067. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.78 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

