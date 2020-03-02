Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 41,374 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

NASDAQ HA opened at $20.88 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $957.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

