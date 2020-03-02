Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Whirlpool by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Whirlpool by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Whirlpool by 1,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $127.86 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

