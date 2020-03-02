30,941 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Quanta Services by 74.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

