CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,805 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.40 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

