Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $78.39 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.