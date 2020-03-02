Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,000 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,088 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 643,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.37. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.17%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

