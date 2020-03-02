Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of RJF opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,462 shares of company stock worth $2,145,295. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

