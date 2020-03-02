Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.08 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

