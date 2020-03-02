Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 17,500 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of JinkoSolar worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKS. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

JKS opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

