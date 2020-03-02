Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.20 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.